ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 7/18/18: Ban Infowars, Zuckerberg Says "NO", Rufio Panman, News
Date: Wednesday July 18, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, July 18th: Globalists Hit Tech Giant - The European Union fined Google $5 billion for abusing its dominance of the Android operating system. Google plans to appeal the ruling by arguing the popular smartphone OS is not restricting competition. Stateside, President Trump said his critics would rather “go to war” with Russia rather than see him get along with President Putin. Trump added that the millions of jobs created since his election victory have set the stage for the unemployment rate to drop again. Joining today’s show in-studio is NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams discussing how tech giants are secretly silencing online speech. Also present is one-hit wonder Rufio Panman discussing what Americans can do against the rising turbulence in the streets. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
