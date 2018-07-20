ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 7/3/18: BOMBSHELL TRUMP NEWS, Will Johnson, Joey Gibson
Date: Tuesday July 03, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, July 3rd: 9/11 Bombshell NOW - Trump is preparing to release bombshell information on the Clintons, Bushes and Mueller regarding the 9/11 Saudi Cover-up. The hammer is about to go down on Robert Mueller by exposing his role in helping to cover-up Saudi Arabia’s role in 9/11. High-level government sources confirm that the president has the ultimate torpedo against the Deep State’s role in the era-defining tragedy. Joining today’s show is the founder of Unite America First Will Johnson discussing his mission to unite America one person at a time. Also, US Senate candidate Joey Gibson Explains his pro-American journey. Do not miss a minute. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
