ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 7/10/18: Roger Stone, Marc Randazza, Brandon Straka, News
Date: Tuesday July 10, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, July 10th: Kavanaugh Nominated - President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh was met with genuine liberal meltdowns alongside manufactured protests. If confirmed, the new justice will cement a conservative majority for decades to come. Internationally, UK politicians are fighting for the Prime Minister position after the current leadership showed signs of weakness in the most recent Brexit proposal. Today’s in-studio guest is First Amendment attorney Marc Randazza discussing censorship and freedom of speech in America. Furthermore, former liberal and founder of #WalkAway Brandon Straka explains his mission to wake up the masses duped by leftism. Call and tune in now!
