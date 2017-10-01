ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 7/26/18: Vox Day, Dr. Nick Begich, News, Headlines & Analysis
Date: Thursday July 26, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, July 26th: YouTube Intensifies Infowars Censorship - The censoring of alternative media and conservatives by establishment tech giants has gotten so out of control that President Trump called out shadow banning and will investigate the “illegal practice” at once. Joining today’s show is ”Albert” the 12-year-old kid whistleblowing about liberal brainwashing in public schools. Furthermore, bestselling author Vox Day explains his pro-West work including an SJW-free alternative to Wikipedia. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
