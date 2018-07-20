ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 7/19/18: Jon Rappoport, Jerome Corsi, Anthony Cumia, News
Date: Thursday July 19, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, July 19th: Deep State Draining - President Trump put the embedded deep state and intelligence community elite on notice after his summit with Russian President Putin. Trump solidified his position by revealing his anticipation for a second meeting while adding the “Fake News Media” wants confrontation and even war with Russia. Also, the White House released a plan to train and retrain Americans for tomorrow’s high-paying and specialized industries. Joining today’s show is investigative reporter Jon Rappoport exposing the dangers of vaccines and toxic SJW culture. Furthermore, author and political commentator Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down why the establishment media and deep state are furious over the Trump-Putin summit. Call and tune in now!
