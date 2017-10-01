ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Monday 7/16/18: Trump & Putin, Mike Adams, Mark Dice, Edward Dowd
Date: Monday July 16, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, July 16th: Trump-Putin Summit - President Trump and Russian President Putin meet face to face in Finland amid the establishment media’s Russian collusion “witch-hunt.” Trump hopes for an “extraordinary relationship” and adds relations between the two nations have never been worse due to US “foolishness and stupidity.” Joining today’s show is NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams discussing how tech giants are secretly silencing online speech. Furthermore, media analyst Mark Dice breaks down the latest in liberal lunacy and fake news. Start your week informed. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
