ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 7/27/18: Logan Robertson, Mike Adams, Joy Villa, Elijah Schaffer
Date: Friday July 27, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, July 27th: GDP Soars - America’s current GDP growth of 4.1% is setting the pace for the highest annual growth rate in over 13 years. The second-quarter GDP surge comes at the same time Facebook ate the biggest stock market loss in history and Twitter shares are dropping. Correspondingly, President Trump praised the coming deals that will only add to America’s growing economy while blasting the tech-elite for alienating their users by shadow banning them. Joining today’s show in-studio is NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams discussing his report to Trump and how tech giants are silencing online speech. Furthermore, Pastor Logan Robertson explains his encounter with Australian authorities. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment