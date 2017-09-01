Why The NETHERLANDS is the World's AGRICULTURE leader?
If we ask you who do you think is the World’s biggest potato exporter, you might answer America or maybe China… Those are big countries, with good soil and favourable climate. But despite all of this, the right answer would be the Netherlands, commonly known as Holland. In fact, they are the biggest food exporter right after the United States. This is surprising given that Netherlands is a really small, densely populated, wealthy country. All this features would make a country move away from the primary sector. They almost have no farming land and, having some of the most successful multinational corporations, it is counterintuitive that somebody would choose a job in a farm that one on the corporate world. Nonetheless, we can say Netherlands is the Silicon Valley of agriculture. Or, as they like to call themselves, the Food Valley. Thanks to the famous University of Wageningen, this country has combined rocket science with farming. But how did Netherlands achieve this success? What are the main keys for Dutch agriculture? What’s the secret of this little country? In this video, we will tell you all of that.
