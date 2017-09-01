Who Rules the World Including the U.S.? w/Prime Minister David Williams
Prime Minister of DOM, David Williams, rejoins the program to share with us his 25 years of researching into the true history of the power structures of the world. We begin by discussing the fact that the United States did not win the revolutionary war, but ended the war with an agreement to pay back debt to the crown in exchange for sovereignty under the crown. The United States has yet to pay back the debt and we still remain under the same structure to this day according to Williams.
Posted by Bob Chapman
