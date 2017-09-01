Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

United States space force will controlling the world!?

American military dominance will go down with its economic power and the relevance of the US-$. With Trump successfully undermining US global leadership, there is no way America can maintain its long term economic power. US Space Forces will be irrelevant in just a few years.﻿











National supremacy becomes irrelevant outside of our atmosphere. One battle high enough would lock our species from space for millennia. We are not mature enough as a species to weaponize space.. period.﻿









