Trump’s Space Farce: A Distraction From The Imminent Financial Collapse










I can't believe he is getting away with this nonsense. Wtf is a space force for, other than good old fashioned blatant fascism? I swear Lockheed Martin share holders had a massive collective orgasm when he announced this nonsense.﻿







