#Trump2020 Will Crush the Imaginary #BlueWave | Proud #America Has Spoken and Will Speak Again
The prediction market-implied odds of Republicans maintaining their majority in the House is 44 percent, up from 32 percent two months ago. Odds of the GOP holding its majority in the Senate are 75 percent, up from 64 percent, spake Goldman Sachs. The generic ballot, which asks voters if they prefer a Republican or Democratic majority in Congress, peaked at a 12 percentage point Democrat advantage in December and is back down to 5 to 6 points, Goldman said. Ruh roh!
Posted by Bob Chapman
