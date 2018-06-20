Trump Signs Executive Order That Ends Family Separation

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the practice of separating children from their families in detention centers for illegal immigrants. The order will likely be challenged in court, however.
“I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to
do that," Trump said on Wednesday morning. “I'll be doing something
that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation
I'm sure.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment