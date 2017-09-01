The Plot to Flood Europe with 200 Million Africans
Over the next thirty years the population of Africa will double in size leading to an unprecedented global movement of people who will overwhelmingly head north towards Europe. This migration crisis, often referred to as the Great Replacement, threatens the very existence of the European people. However, leading politicians in Europe are conspiring to aid this migrant stream and are plotting the demise of Western civilisation itself.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment