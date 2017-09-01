The Money Supply Slows Which Signals A Recession, Follow The Patterns
Malta is becoming a blockchain powerhouse, companies and exchanges are now setting up shop in Malta. Steve Wozniak compares blockchain to dot com bubble. US mortgage applications implode. First quarter GDP revised down. CBO warns that debt level will be higher than GDP by 2030. The money supply is slowing, we have seen this before and each time it signaled a recession. There have been so many indicators showing we are in a recession or approaching a recession, be prepared.
Posted by Bob Chapman
