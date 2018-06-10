Russia Isn’t the Only One Selling U.S. Debt! Which Country Is Selling Their HUGE Supply?
like Russia some countries will begin to sell US Treasuries to their own detriment. The Dollar index is rising not at least due to the FEDs rate rising. Russia wants to ‚escape‘ the Dollar dominance, but Russia’s economy is not at all self sustained to be able to grow on its own. And they will find out, that becoming dependent on China is even less comfortable than being dependent on America’s dominance. Furthermore China’s dominance only will last as long as their economy doesn’t break down under its excessive debt, which is by far greater than the always highlighted and also too big to last for too much longer US debt.
Posted by Bob Chapman
