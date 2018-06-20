Rich Planning to Leave This Wretched Planet : Max Keiser

In this episode of the Keiser Report from Dublin, Ireland, Max and Stacy discuss the ‘rich planning to leave this wretched planet,’ David Drumm’s ‘guilty’ verdict and shady ICOs with ‘bags of cash’ crossing the border. In the second half, Max interviews Rowan Stone of ZenCash about privacy coins and 51% attacks.
