Q ANON: UPDATE ON Q&A SATURDAY!!
I think Tom Arnold has relapsed and is high, or drunk. I think maybe both. I wonder if these looney Liberals really believe the utter craziness that spews out of there mouths, or if its like that country song "Thats My Story and I'm Sticking To It" by Collin Raye? Its funny how they can be called out on live tv, or hit with straight up facts and they will not admit that there wrong. One day they will look back and remember the Legend Of President Trump. They wont admit though
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment