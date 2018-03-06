Peter Schiff - Interest Rates & Gold Will Both Go Up
Money manager Peter Schiff issues a stark warning, “This is not going to end well, and I don’t think the Fed is going to be able to save us again. If you get it wrong this time, you’re done. You are down for the count. You just can’t hold and hope. If the stock market gets cut in half again, the Fed is not going to bail you out with another round of quantitative easing. They’re not going to bail you out with rate cuts because the next time the Fed tries to do that, it will destroy the dollar. I am confident of that.” What about gold in a rising rate environment? Schiff says, “Gold can go up when rates are rising. In fact, gold will go up when rates are rising. Rates are generally rising because you have more inflation. More inflation is good for gold.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
