MEN IN BLACK with Rob Kristoffersen | Somewhere In The Skies
Ryan speaks with Rob Kristoffersen, researcher, and host of the upcoming Our Strange Skies podcast. The two discuss the elusive history of the Men in Black phenomenon.
Who are these dark-suited, strange men who seem to appear directly following a UFO event? Why do they silence witnesses? And just exactly why are they so damn weird!? Ryan and Rob cover some of the most mysterious and bizarre accounts of MIBs and how they have evolved throughout the years.
Guest Bio: Rob Kristoffersen is the host of the Our Strange Skies podcast, and has been an amateur UFO researcher/paranormal investigator for nearly 10 years. He has been a lifelong resident of the Adirondacks and has had an interest in the paranormal from a very early age. When he's not investigating incidents of high strangeness, he can be found indulging in his love for professional wrestling, music, and good writing.
Ryan Sprague is a writer splitting time between New York City and Los Angeles. He is also an investigative journalist specializing in the topic of UFOs. He is the author of Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to an Alien Phenomenon.
