Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

'Makers' Versus 'Takers'







 The battle for western civilization is defined as the battle between the economically productive 'makers' and the exploitative 'takers' - and our future hangs in the balance. Includes: the use of the state to externalize the forced transfer of health, the empathy & exploitation continuum and how this struggle causes people to root for failure in society.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)