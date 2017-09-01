'Makers' Versus 'Takers'

The battle for western civilization is defined as the battle between the
economically productive 'makers' and the exploitative 'takers' - and
our future hangs in the balance. Includes: the use of the state to
externalize the forced transfer of health, the empathy &
exploitation continuum and how this struggle causes people to root for
failure in society.
