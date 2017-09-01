Make America Venezuela: Cortez Avoids “Socialist” Label
MSNBC anchor warns he new media darling, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, about
using the label “Socialist”. The 28 yr old Bernie Sanders community
organizer who just defeated an establishment Congressman aspires to the
Presidency so she must talk about free healthcare, free college, free
housing but avoid talking about the cost including your freedom.
