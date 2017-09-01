Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Make America Venezuela: Cortez Avoids “Socialist” Label


MSNBC anchor warns he new media darling, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, about using the label “Socialist”. The 28 yr old Bernie Sanders community organizer who just defeated an establishment Congressman aspires to the Presidency so she must talk about free healthcare, free college, free housing but avoid talking about the cost including your freedom. 














