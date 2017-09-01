Keiser Report: Bitcoin instead of US dollar?
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the failure of the Vollgeld-Initiative in Switzerland but why the banks should have lost the right to print money. They also discuss the head of Lazard Bank seeing a future in which bitcoin replaces the U.S. dollar. In the second half, Max interviews Tone Vays of the Crypto Scam podcast about bitcoin prices, technical analysis and the need to exclude some from being allowed to buy tokens and other crypto assets.
Bob Chapman
