How the US RUINED Puerto Rico

For more than 10 years Puerto Rico has undergone a severe crisis that
has led the island to bankruptcy and to suffer a huge exodus. During
this time 1 out of every 7 Puerto Ricans has left the island, and
forecasts are even worse. But how did it get to this point? What on
earth has led to such a collapse? Have Washington and the federal
government had anything to do with it? We will tell you all about it in
this video.
