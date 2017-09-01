Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

How the US RUINED Puerto Rico








 For more than 10 years Puerto Rico has undergone a severe crisis that has led the island to bankruptcy and to suffer a huge exodus. During this time 1 out of every 7 Puerto Ricans has left the island, and forecasts are even worse. But how did it get to this point? What on earth has led to such a collapse? Have Washington and the federal government had anything to do with it? We will tell you all about it in this video.










