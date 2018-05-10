Hopi Prophecies That Are Almost Irreversible Unless We Take Action Now
Many Hopi spiritual elders (singular, kikmongwi) claim that we are living in the final days of the Fourth World. For more than 60 years, different Hopis have predicted various Earth changes that signal the conclusion of the current age and the onset of the Fifth World. These involve an increasingly erratic climate and a few specific signals or signs of social and political imbalance. The prophesized Earth changes include earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes, tornadoes, record flooding, wildfires, droughts, and famines. The Kachina Society guards centuries of knowledge of contact between the Zunis with "star beings." Clifford Mahooty frankly discusses Zuni prophecies, petroglyphs, kachinas, UFOs, aliens, and the passing down of this sacred knowledge and spiritual system to the Zuni youth.
Posted by Bob Chapman
