Gerald Celente - New Trump Bump? Or Will Tariffs and Trade Wars Sink Markets?
Great recession never ended, except in the fake economic data put out by the govt and fake news put out by the media. They just shaved off 10-15% of the population, who are now homeless or relying on govt or family/friends rather than being in the workforce. They're the "no longer unemployed because they stopped looking for a job" people and there's loads of them.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment