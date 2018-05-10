FRANCE AND BRITAIN JOIN HANDS WITH THE USA TO PUSH BACK CHINA IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA
In a monumental move, France and Britain have decided to do their bit in challenging China’s territorial claims in disputed regions of the South China Sea. France and Britain Royal Navy ships will carry out Freedom of Navigation operations. French defense minister Florence Parly and the UK defense minister Gavin Williamson, have declared this decision in presence of US defense secretary James Mattis. The announcement came at the Shangri La security dialogue in Singapore. This will be a major test for China as it tries to stamp its authority in the region. In this video, Defense Updates examines the scenario as FRANCE AND BRITAIN JOIN HANDS WITH THE USA TO PUSH BACK CHINA IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA.
Posted by Bob Chapman
