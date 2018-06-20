Everything You Know About THE DEVIL Is About To Change. (Extremely Important)
What most people miss is the fact that Satan is not some scary looking monster as he wants everyone to believe. He never last his beauty as it says in the book of Ezekiel chapter 28 and 2 Corinthians 11:14. He is an angel of light (beauty) and soon he is going to appear to the world pretending to be Christ's second advent which is the hour of temptation that will come to all. Revelation 3:10. People have been too entertained by all these false preachers today and what they see on Satan tube. The storm is coming and most are going to be deceived because they would not heed the warnings that 90percent of the pulpits today are the wolves Christ warned us about and have preached nothing but fables and lies mixed with some truth.
Posted by Bob Chapman
