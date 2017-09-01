End of Old Order

It has been rather trendy over the past few years to talk about the New
World Order. Fair enough. But what we are witnessing is the end of the
Old World Order. The recent G7 confab in Canada and Trump’s decision to
engage North Korea are just two examples. Pax Americana is undergoing a
significant transformation. And the Old Order is fighting back tooth and
nail. CrossTalking with John Merrill, Michael Patrick Flanagan, and
George Szamuely.
