Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

End of Old Order






 It has been rather trendy over the past few years to talk about the New World Order. Fair enough. But what we are witnessing is the end of the Old World Order. The recent G7 confab in Canada and Trump’s decision to engage North Korea are just two examples. Pax Americana is undergoing a significant transformation. And the Old Order is fighting back tooth and nail. CrossTalking with John Merrill, Michael Patrick Flanagan, and George Szamuely.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)