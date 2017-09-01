Economic Collapse Confirmed! $70 Trillion Dollar Dark Cloud Of Debt - Stock Market Crash 2018
The most incredible video of the coming Economic Collapse and the next Great Depression. Today, America is nearly 70 trillion dollars in debt, and that debt is shooting higher at an exponential rate. Usually most of the focus in on the national debt, which is now 21 trillion dollars and rising, but when you total all forms of debt in our society together it comes to a grand total just short of 70 trillion dollars. Many people seem to believe that the debt imbalances that existed prior to the economic collapse and stock market crash of 2008 have been solved, but that is not the case at all. We are living in the terminal phase of the greatest debt bubble in history and a financial collapse is imminent. Each passing day that mountain of debt just keeps on getting bigger and bigger… Top economists predict that within the next 12-18 months, the imminent economic collapse will hit the United States. DEFINITION of 'Economic Collapse ' An economic collapse is a complete breakdown of a national, regional or territorial economy. An economic collapse is essentially a severe version of an economic depression, where an economy is in complete distress for years, or possibly even decades. A total economic collapse is characterized by economic depression, civil unrest and highly increased poverty levels. Hyperinflation, stagflation and financial-market crashes can all be causes. Government intervention is usually necessary to bring an economy back from collapse, but can often be slow to remedy the problem. The Great Depression in the United States is a prime example of an economic collapse. The 1929 stock market crash brought on a collapse that lasted for many years and saw high levels of poverty. Well-known economist John Maynard Keynes claimed this was from the total lack of government involvement in the economy or the financial markets. What is 'Stock Market Crash' A stock market crash is a rapid and often unanticipated drop in stock prices. A stock market crash can be a side effect of major catastrophic events, economic crisis or the collapse of a long-term speculative bubble. Reactionary public panic about a stock market crash can also be a major contributor to it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment