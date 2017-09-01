Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Dr Graham Downing Interview









 Jason Liosatos Outside The Box talk with Dr Graham Downing about the epidemic of unhappiness and unhealthiness. We discuss its causes, how we are going off course, and how we can re balance ourselves again. Graham explains our addiction to social media and what it does to us, and also talks about 5G, WiFi, and artificial intelligence.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)