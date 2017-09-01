Dr Graham Downing Interview

Jason Liosatos Outside The Box talk with Dr Graham Downing about the epidemic of unhappiness and
unhealthiness. We discuss its causes, how we are going off course, and
how we can re balance ourselves again.
Graham explains our addiction to social media and what it does to us,
and also talks about 5G, WiFi, and artificial intelligence.
