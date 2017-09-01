Decentralized Globalisation

In this talk, Andreas begins by pointing out the need for a multi-lingual approach to cryptocurrency / open blockchain education when fostering global adoption, but cautions against endeavors that resemble the top-down nature of the current infrastructure. He urges us to prepare for the coming decentralisation of globalisation, the subversion and obsolescence of digital financial colonialism.
