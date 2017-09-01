Conrad Black Says Trump Winning War Against Deep State
Former newspaper magnate Conrad Black says that Donald Trump has
launched a bloodless civil war against the establishment and that he is
winning. In an interview with current affairs program The Agenda, Black
remarked, “What was needed was a bloodless civil war to clean up the
Washington sleaze factory.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment