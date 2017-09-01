Confronting Bilderberg Members At The Airport - Shine Light On The Darkness And Watch Them Scatter!
The annual Bilderberg conference has come to a close but not before Press For Truth along with We Are Change and some of their independent journalist friends met up at the airport to send off the members of the bilderberg group in style with some good old fashioned confrontations. Watch as they scatter light cockroaches when they shine a light on the deeds that are done in the dark! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth gives a preview of some of the conversations he had with members of the Bilderberg group as the departed Turin Italy.
Posted by Bob Chapman
