Central Bankers Rigging World Economy






 The European Central Banks are in a bind; what to do about rate hikes? Danielle DiMartino Booth joins Bart to discuss . On the other end of the spectrum, Bart talks with Nomi Prins as they examine how central bankers colluded and rigged the world in their favor! We’re on part 2 of Dan Cohen’s special cell phone report while Trinity Chavez covers UPS. That and more on Boom Bust!









