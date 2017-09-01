Central Bankers Rigging World Economy

The European Central Banks are in a bind; what to do about rate hikes?
Danielle DiMartino Booth joins Bart to discuss . On the other end of the
spectrum, Bart talks with Nomi Prins as they examine how central
bankers colluded and rigged the world in their favor! We’re on part 2 of
Dan Cohen’s special cell phone report while Trinity Chavez covers UPS.
That and more on Boom Bust!
