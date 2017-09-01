Breaking Down The Plan To Control The Narrative When The Economy Collapses
SEC rules Ethereum is not a security, which means that other cryptocurrencies will most likely fall into this category. The reason stated is because the network is decentralized. Unemployment has dropped to the lowest point in 45 years. There are now fewer people on government support than ever before. Retails bounces back, but there is a catch. We are now in a double bubble area. This is not going to end well. The dollar is losing its purchasing value. The economy is breaking down and the plan is to control the narrative by continuing what the establishment has setup in the past, this will be used to blame the establishment and the central banks
Posted by Bob Chapman
