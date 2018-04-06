BREAKING: 5G is a Sterilization & Eugenics Program
Deborah Tavares from StopTheCrime.net joins me for this emergency
broadcast recorded tonight May 7, 2018. It is now overwhelmingly obvious
that the 5G rollout is a Biometric weapons system and a mass
sterilization and eugenics program. Please folks, stand up and DO
something about it NOW.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment