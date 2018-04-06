Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

BREAKING: 5G is a Sterilization & Eugenics Program





 Deborah Tavares from StopTheCrime.net joins me for this emergency broadcast recorded tonight May 7, 2018. It is now overwhelmingly obvious that the 5G rollout is a Biometric weapons system and a mass sterilization and eugenics program. Please folks, stand up and DO something about it NOW.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)