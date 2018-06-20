Bitcoin Will Outperform Everything Including Warren Buffett Says Max Keiser
Editor's Note: This week we are kicking off summer 2018 by re-running
some of our most popular hit videos. Stay tuned for coverage on
everything from cyrptos to the death of liberal democracy, all from your
favorite guests.
Max Keiser of the Keiser Reports Talks the Real Deal on Bitcoin – Which
he says is going to crush the U.S. dollar and "blow the roof" off of
every bank in America.
