Bilderberg 2018 Final Day Report Harassed Mid Interview For Typical And Fitting Ending
Filming in Italy is not the easiest thing to do especially on Bilderberg weekend when tensions are high and power trips are through the roof! Italian police detained Dan and Luke were detained 6 or 7 times over the course of just a few days but that didn't them from getting the job done! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change about the experiences they had while covering this years Bilderberg conference in Turin Italy...and wouldn't you know it, security even interrupted this interview in a typical and fitting end to the Bilderberg weekend.
