ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 6/27/18: Gary Byrne, Mike Adams, News, Headlines, & Analysis
Date: Wednesday June 27, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, June 27th: Socialist Victory NYC - A socialist Millennial defeated a 10-term incumbent Democrat in an election depicting the polarization of the parties. 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won in a minority-majority NYC district where her losing opponent outraised her 10-to-1. Correspondingly, polls show 31% believe the political strife America is experiencing is a prelude to a coming Civil War. Joining today’s show is former Secret Service Agent Gary Byrne discussing Washington intrigue and foreign affairs. Also, NaturalNews.com’s Mike Adams is in-studio providing the latest advancements in physical health and improving your mind. Call and tune in now!
