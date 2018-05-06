ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 6/5/18: News, Jerome Corsi, Bernie Sanders, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Tuesday June 05, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, June 5th: Mueller Demands Jail - Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to jail Paul Manafort in light of his alleged tampering with potential witnesses. Also, the NFL’s season of kneeling officially ends with Trump canceling the Eagle’s trip to the White House. A White House official statement says a different ceremony that celebrates American heroes and the National Anthem will take its place. Joining the infowar is political commentator Dr. Jerome Corsi discussing today’s most important legal battles. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment