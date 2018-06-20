ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 6/19/18: Jack Posobiec, Alessander Bocchi, Massive News Intel
Date: Tuesday June 19, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, June 19th: EU to Destroy Internet - The EU is about to destroy the Internet using articles 13 and 11 in a move that would allow tech companies to bypass courts and fine you directly, effectively ending online communication. The articles end Internet freedom as we know it by allowing the banning of users for criticizing news articles. The globalist maneuver is an effort to ban memes as AIs cannot identify them. Joining today’s show is journalist Jack Posobiec discussing the media’s anti-American bias. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
