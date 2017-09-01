ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 6/28/18: Hotep Jesus, Roger Stone, Lionel, News & Analysis
Date: Thursday June 28, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, June 28th: Supreme Vacancy - Justice Kennedy’s exit provides Trump a monumental second pick for the nation’s highest court effectively guaranteeing conservative rulings for generations. Trump reportedly has a list of 25 candidates for the position. Also, Leftist unrest grows as ICE’s DC headquarters was barricaded to thwart protestors. Internationally, Trump and Putin are set to meet in Finland mid-July. Joining today’s show is activist Hotep Jesus providing relevant perspective on America’s political and cultural climate. Call and tune in now!
