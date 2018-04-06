ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Monday 6/4/18: Leo Zagami, Andrey Afanasyev, Bernie Sanders
Date: Monday June 04, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, June 4th: Supremes Side With Baker! - The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a gay couple. The dissenting voices of the 7-2 decision were Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor. Joining today's show is Vatican insider Leo Zagami breaking down globalist intrigue and other geopolitical happenings. Also, Russian journalist and author Andrey Afanasiev explains Eastern Europe's nationalist surge. Start your week informed. Call and Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
