ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Friday 6/22/18: Janice Atkinson, Joel Gilbert, Jack Cashill, News, Calls
Date: Friday June 22, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, June 22nd: Supremes Favor Privacy - The Supreme Court ruled that that law enforcement needs a warrant to use your phone data as evidence for trials after a 5-4 decision. Also, the Left’s midterm propaganda blitz was exposed after the crying child on Time Magazine & CNN was never actually separated from her mother. Correspondingly, Trump urged Republicans to focus on strong immigration bills for the coming election. Joining today’s show is European Parliament member Janice Atkinson discussing the status of Brexit and Europe’s nationalist surge amid the migrant crisis. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment