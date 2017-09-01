AI The Biggest Risk We face As A Civilzation!
Facebook billionaire dork, who's quality of life going to improve, perhaps this idiot should try learning a little about the rest of the people who he currently shares this earth with, maybe step outside of his rich mans bubble for awhile, millions of humans live without basic necessities, how is his precious AI going to fix that? Oh I know he actually only cares about himself and his rich pals. That's why he can't understand anyone else's opinion other than his own. Stop supporting these people.
Posted by Bob Chapman
