Why is the US provoking N Korea with military drills?

North Korea has suspended talks with South Korea and has threatened to call off a summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un over US military drills with South Korea. For more on this, former ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook and Republican strategist Cliff Maloney join RT America’s Ed Schultz.
