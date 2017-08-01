The Rising of Gaia Consciousness
While we always need to look after and treat planet Earth with respect and love, over the coming years it is going to be even more important to turn our attention and awareness to the state of our home. From 2018 to 2026, there are cosmic shifts happening that are going to help all of us to awaken to how our actions and thoughts are harming and helping the planet. These cosmic shifts include the planet Uranus moving into the sign of Taurus. Taurus is the sign that rules over planet Earth and Gaia, the goddess of our home in this Universe. In ancient Greek mythology, Uranus and Gaia were lovers and it is this reunion and joining of energy that is going to activate an awakening of how we have been treating our home. Under this energy, we are not going to be able to ignore the warning signs Gaia has been giving us. No more can we pretend that certain practices are not doing long term damage, the time to see the truth has come.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment