The Next Financial Crisis | Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux
While President Donald Trump and elements of the mainstream media describe a strong United States economy - America's economic future has significant problems on the horizon. Peter Schiff joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the United States's $21-plus trillion-dollar national debt, skyrocketing unfunded liabilities, federal deficits of $100 billion per month, the end of retirement, coming Corporate bankruptcies, the myth of a strong stock market, the subprime auto loan bubble, the role of China, upcoming inflation, flooding the market with treasury bonds, the day of reckoning for the Federal Reserve, Bernie Sander's Jobs program and the end of the second-longest economic recovery in history. Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the President and CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Posted by Bob Chapman
