The Move, Forcing It All Out Into To The Open, Here Comes The Pain
North Korea will invite the press in to witness the dismantling of their nuclear program. China is about to step in to take the place of a French oil company in Iran. China is building a train that will connect Iran with China and run into Europe. UN Chief Nuclear inspector of the IAEA quits after Trump dumps the Iran deal. Iran's Zarif is now visiting countries to gauge international seriousness in regards to the deal. Macron call Trump worried about the Middle East. Q drops more intel, points to the Iranian deal, makes connections with no name and tells all patriots to stay together and keep fighting for the truth.
